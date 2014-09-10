ROME, Sept 10 Doctors testing a woman suspected
of being infected with Ebola in central Italy have found she is
actually suffering from malaria, the regional government said on
Wednesday.
The woman was hospitalised on Tuesday morning with symptoms
suggesting the deadly haemorrhagic fever estimated by the World
Health Organisation to have killed at least 2,296 people in this
year's outbreak, the worst in history.
The region of Marche said on its website the patient, a
woman who had recently returned to Italy from Nigeria, remained
in hospital receiving treatment for malaria, adding it would
stay on high alert against the risk of the virus.
There have been no cases of Ebola confirmed in Italy.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Tom Heneghan)