(Corrects dateline to Jan 2nd)
By Steve Scherer
ROME Jan 2 Italy's only Ebola patient is fully
recovered and was released from hospital on Friday more than a
month after being flown to Rome from Sierra Leone where he
worked as a doctor treating others stricken by the disease.
The 50-year-old Sicilian man has been identified only by his
first name, Fabrizio. He contracted the haemorrhagic virus while
working for humanitarian group Emergency during the worst Ebola
outbreak on record.
"For the first few days, partly to keep my mind active, I
tried to examine every symptom I was experiencing
scientifically," Fabrizio told reporters in his first public
appearance since contracting the disease.
"Then there came a moment when I lost consciousness of what
was going on around me and I don't remember anything that
happened for about two weeks," he said, thanking those who cared
for him during his illness.
He said that after he regains his strength he may return to
Sierra Leone to continue treating Ebola patients. Ebola
survivors are generally believed to be immune to future
infection from the strain that made them sick.
His blood, which contains antibodies that fight the virus,
will be sent to Sierra Leone to help in treatment, a doctor who
treated Fabrizio at the Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital said.
The virus is still spreading in West Africa, especially in
Sierra Leone, and the number of known cases globally has
exceeded 20,000, with 7,905 dead, the World Health Organization
(WHO) said on Wednesday.
After his arrival in Rome on Nov. 25, the patient's
condition worsened and he was moved to intensive care on Dec. 5,
where he received respiratory assistance.
He was treated with a combination of an experimental drug
never used before in Italy, and plasma taken from survivors of
the disease.
(Writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Toby Chopra)