(Repeats Wednesday item)
* Government launches aggressive measures against disease
* Country in midst of post-war revival
* Epidemic threatening regional economic powerhouse
* Ivory Coast's image already suffering
By Joe Bavier
ABIDJAN, Sept 17 The billboard depicts a masked
health worker in a biohazard suit looming over a bed-ridden
patient. Above them, bright red letters warn commuters on a busy
Abidjan street that "The Ebola risk is always there".
As Ivory Coast campaigns to fend off an Ebola outbreak
ravaging neighbouring West African states, such grim reminders
of the catastrophe unfolding across its western border are
everywhere.
The worst recorded outbreak of the virus has killed over
2,400 people in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, wreaking havoc
on their fragile economies, and has also spread to Nigeria and
Senegal.
If it reaches Ivory Coast, the powerhouse of French-speaking
West Africa, the economic consequences could be yet worse. The
country of 20 million people exports 40 percent of the world's
cocoa, the raw material for chocolate, and supplies its
landlocked neighbours with everything from rice to fuel.
Ivory Coast is taking the kind of aggressive anti-infection
measures that its poorer, smaller western neighbours were slow
to adopt. Hand washing stations have appeared at the entrances
of government buildings and office towers in Abidjan, the
bustling economic capital. People have abandoned the traditional
three-kiss greeting.
Mass mobile text messages send out a government awareness
campaign nationwide. And children, exposed to the information
drive on radio and television, quarantine their classmates in a
playground game they call "Ebola".
"It's without precedent," said Daouda Coulibaly, the
epidemiologist charged with leading the effort. "We started back
in March to explain to people that this is a real disease. It
must be taken seriously."
The World Health Organization (WHO) has already warned that
several neighbouring countries are at risk. With the outbreak
gathering pace, the WHO has said a $1 billion international
response will be needed to keep the number of those infected
within the "tens of thousands".
Coulibaly is working seven days a week to ensure that none
of them is Ivorian, and the government has imposed draconian
measures at its borders. Flights to and from Guinea, Sierra
Leone and Liberia have been banned - provoking anger in those
countries - and last month the western border was shut.
Dozens of people have been tested for the disease. The army
is now patrolling the area and those caught crossing into Ivory
Coast illicitly face an automatic 21-day quarantine.
A man hunting bush rats in violation of a government ban on
bush meat, thought to be one way in which Ebola is transmitted,
was condemned to five years in prison last month.
But experts warn that Ivory Coast may struggle to insulate
itself completely due to its long, porous borders with both
Guinea and Liberia - the country worst hit by the disease.
"The epidemic, particularly in Sierra Leone and Liberia, is
outpacing our attempts to control it," said Marc Poncin, head of
emergency response for medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres
in Guinea. "Ivory Coast is the country most at risk. It's
probably a question of time before it appears in Ivory Coast."
RENAISSANCE AT RISK
Little over three years after a civil war, the Ivorian
economy is bouncing back. Growth hit 9.8 percent last year and
investors' interest is booming.
A $750 million Eurobond issued in July attracted $4.75
billion worth of orders, and the government has said it will tap
international debt markets again next year.
President Alassane Ouattara, who emerged victorious from the
2011 conflict largely thanks to military backing from France, is
up for reelection next year. He is campaigning as the architect
of an Ivorian renaissance but Ebola could jeopardise that.
"We're worried by Ebola in neighbouring countries that are
our economic and commercial partners," Ouattara said on
Wednesday, in his first direct comments on the outbreak. "We're
working to ensure that we maintain our strong rate of growth."
For Ronak Gopaldas, head of country risk analysis at South
Africa's Rand Merchant Bank, the government knows its record is
on the line: "Ebola risks puncturing all the good work that's
been done and I think that's why they've been so proactive."
While economists assess Ebola's impact, it is clear that an
economic calamity is brewing across Ivory Coast's borders.
Economic growth in Liberia and Sierra Leone could drop by almost
3.5 percentage points, according to the International Monetary
Fund, as Ebola cripples agriculture and services.
Prices there have rocketed as worried citizens rush to stock
up on provisions and border closures disrupt imports.
Ivory Coast would face the same problems were Ebola to jump
the border. But, with an economy that makes up 40 percent of the
eight-nation CFA franc bloc, the repercussions would be
regional, including higher inflation.
"We're already affected economically speaking because of the
perception," Trade Minister Jean-Louis Billon told Reuters.
"Those who are frightened are more those who know less about
Africa and are coming to discover."
Though the country has yet to register a single case, at
least two international conferences due to take place in Ivory
Coast have been cancelled. International cocoa exporters have
restricted staff movements in the country, exposing the sector's
vulnerability to the growing fear of Ebola.
"The more you go to the perception that things are getting
out of control, the more you will have this psychological
effect," said Alain Feler, IMF representative in Ivory Coast.
Citizens of Abidjan are wary. On packed public buses, people
try to avoid touching. "It's often difficult because you can't
avoid human contact," said student Cesar Kouame Kouakou. "But we
try to do it because no-one knows what causes this sickness."
Ivorian authorities are heartened by events in Senegal and
Nigeria, where relatively rapid government responses appear to
have contained outbreaks.
After an initially slow start, hundreds of millions of
dollars in international financial assistance are also beginning
to pour into Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone to fund the Ebola
fight and offset the economic damage.
President Barack Obama has announced that the United States
plans to send 3,000 troops to the region.
For Coulibaly, the growing momentum is a positive step, but
he worries that nations on the frontline are still being
neglected. "The neighbouring countries must be assisted
financially, logistically, with material resources," he said.
"We need to see that assistance now."
(Additional reporting by Daniel Flynn in Dakar and Loucoumane
Coulibaly; Editing by Daniel Flynn and David Stamp)