KINGSTON Oct 16 Jamaica imposed an immediate travel ban on people who have traveled through the Ebola-affected countries of Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone, the government announced on Thursday.

The ministry of national security said in a statement that the ban covered "certain persons traveling directly or indirectly, from or through" those West African countries, where nearly 4,500 people have died of the disease. (Editing by David Adams and Grant McCool)