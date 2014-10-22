LONDON Oct 22 Drugmakers will work together to
accelerate development of an Ebola vaccine and Johnson & Johnson
and GlaxSmithKline, both of which have
experimental vaccine candidates, have already discussed
collaboration.
J&J, which aims to have at least 1 million doses of its
two-step vaccine available next year, said on Wednesday that
vaccine makers would work together to maximise production of
which ever vaccine proved successful in clinical trials.
Paul Stoffels, head of research at J&J, told reporters it
was also possible that rival vaccines being developed by J&J and
GSK could potentially be combined, if that looked like the most
promising approach.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens)