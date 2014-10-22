* GlaxoSmithKline sees first vaccine doses ready this year
* J&J and GSK executives discuss Ebola vaccine collaboration
* J&J investing up to $200 mln to accelerate programme
* Bavarian Nordic to receive cash injection from J&J
* Europe expected to announce funding for new vaccines
(Adds European announcement)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Oct 22 Leading drugmakers plan to work
together to speed up the development of an Ebola vaccine and
hope to produce millions of doses for use next year.
Europe is also expected to announce 200 million euros ($250
million) of funding to develop new Ebola vaccines, drugs and
diagnostic tests, sources said on Wednesday.
U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson said it aims to produce
at least 1 million doses of its two-step vaccine next year and
has already discussed collaboration with Britain's
GlaxoSmithKline, which is working on a rival vaccine.
The economics of an Ebola vaccine are still unclear but drug
companies with an eye on their reputations are under pressure to
respond to the major international health crisis now ravaging
one of the poorest corners of Africa.
J&J's head of research Paul Stoffels said it was important
to have several experimental vaccine candidates in development,
since it is not clear which ones will work, but resources could
in future be focused on one clear winner.
GSK's chief executive Andrew Witty told reporters on
Wednesday that a meeting of experts in Geneva this week would
discuss ways to ensure that all companies, including those with
no direct involvement in the Ebola work, pulled together to help
remove supply bottlenecks.
The European funding is expected to be announced this week
under a scheme jointly paid for by the pharmaceuticals industry
and the European Commission, according to two people with direct
knowledge of the situation.
Much of the money is likely to be used to help finance
clinical trials of three experimental vaccines.
There is currently no proven vaccine against the deadly
disease and drug companies have been wary in the past of pouring
resources into Ebola since previous outbreaks have been small.
As a result much of the research effort to date has been driven
not by concerns about sporadic outbreaks in Africa but by fears
in the West that Ebola might become a bioterror weapon.
FRONTLINE HEALTH WORKERS
Clinical tests on GSK's vaccine and another from NewLink
Genetics are under way, while human tests on J&J's
vaccine will start in January.
The World Health Organization (WHO) hopes that tens of
thousands of people in West Africa, including frontline
healthcare workers, can start receiving Ebola vaccines from
January as part of large-scale clinical trials.
Liberia, worst-hit by the virus, welcomed the announcement
but said any vaccine must be affordable and available in
sufficient quantities.
Minister of Information Lewis Brown said: "It is important
to remember clinical trials are in their early stages. We should
not be complacent. The good news today should spur on further
research into a disease that has been ignored for far too long."
The first doses of GSK's Ebola vaccine are expected to be
ready late this year. "It will give WHO and other agencies a
useful tool," Witty said, adding that the GSK product was likely
to be the first vaccine to be deployed on a limited basis.
Witty and Stoffels said they had talked several times in
recent days about collaboration, including swapping ideas on
production and vaccine development. "It might even be that we
have to combine their vaccine with ours," Stoffels said.
J&J expects the accelerated work on its Ebola vaccine, which
has been helped by recent advances in technology, would yield
250,000 doses by May.
The U.S. company plans to test its vaccine for safety and
immune response in healthy volunteers in Europe, the United
States and Africa from early January, having committed up to
$200 million to accelerate the programme.
BOOST FOR BAVARIAN NORDIC
West Africa's Ebola outbreak began in March and has killed
more than 4,500 people, most of them in Liberia, Sierra Leone
and Guinea, according to the WHO. Outbreaks in Senegal and
Nigeria have been declared over by the WHO and there have been a
handful of cases in Spain and the United States.
The J&J vaccine was discovered in collaboration with the
U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and includes technology
from Denmark-based Bavarian Nordic, which will now
receive a cash injection from the American healthcare company.
The total potential deal value for Bavarian Nordic could be
more than $187 million, including up-front payments, milestone
payments based on product progress, a supply contract and the
purchase by J&J of shares in the Danish biotech business.
Bavarian Nordic's share price jumped 23 percent to 185
Danish crowns after the announcement of J&J's plans.
J&J has simplified and fast-tracked its vaccine programme in
the light of the world's worst Ebola outbreak.
It had been working to develop a vaccine against both the
Zaire and Sudan strains of Ebola, as well as a related condition
called Marburg disease. However, it is now also developing a
vaccine targeting only the Zaire strain behind the current
epidemic, which should yield results faster.
PROMISING SIGN
Although the safety and effectiveness of J&J's and other
experimental vaccines has yet to be proven, they have provided
good protection against the Zaire strain of Ebola when tested on
macaque monkeys, which is seen as a promising sign that they are
likely to work in humans.
Like a number of experimental vaccines against various
diseases, J&J's vaccine uses a common cold virus, called an
adenovirus, to carry its payload.
Immunisation with the J&J vaccine, which was developed by
its Crucell unit in the Netherlands, consists of two injections:
one to prime the immune system and a second to boost the
response. In contrast, researchers are testing a single shot of
GSK's vaccine.
(1 US dollar = 5.8566 Danish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing
by David Goodman, Greg Mahlich and Giles Elgood)