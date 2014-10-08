WASHINGTON Oct 8 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday appealed to the international community to do more to help contain the spread of Ebola, urged countries not to shut their borders and told airlines to keep flying to West Africa.

"More countries can and must step up," Kerry said, flanked by his British counterpart, appealing to the international community to contribute budget support for Ebola-stricken countries and to provide treatment centers and equipment to fight the disease. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)