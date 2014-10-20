DAKAR/MONROVIA Oct 20 With the number of Ebola
cases spiralling in West Africa and weeks remaining until
treatment units promised by Western governments are built,
health workers fighting one of the world's deadliest diseases
are being forced to improvise.
In the "hot zones" of Liberia, where Ebola patients are
being turned away from overflowing clinics, aid agencies are
distributing tens of thousands of protection kits, made up of
buckets, chlorine, soap, gloves, a gown and instructions on how
to look after the infected in their own homes.
In neighbouring Sierra Leone, authorities advise those
waiting for an ambulance to isolate the patient in a room,
designate someone to treat them and ensure this person uses
gloves or a towel soaked in chlorine when they are in contact.
As experts ponder how nurses treating Ebola even in Western
hospitals contracted the disease, such efforts in West Africa
highlight the steps being taken to bridge the gap between the
care available and what is needed in the epicentre of the
crisis.
Aid organisations acknowledge that getting people with Ebola
into a professionally-manned treatment units is the only way to
halt the worst outbreak on record, which has already killed over
4,500 people and risks claiming thousands more lives.
But with ambulances overloaded and an insufficient number of
beds in treatment centres, getting the sick quickly out of their
homes to avoid infecting others is a major challenge.
"Sometimes that's just not possible. When someone gets sick
overnight, we have to ensure that they don't infect others,"
Sheldon Yett, the head of U.N. child agency UNICEF in Liberia,
told Reuters.
"People really want to give help to people who are sick, but
we need to ensure that when they give help to people who are
sick, they don't get sick too. These kits are designed to do
just that - to break the circle of transmission."
There is no known cure for Ebola and the limited stocks of
experimental drugs have been exhausted. In treatment centres in
West Africa, care involves preventing dehydration and helping
treat other infections, with those who are diagnosed soonest
faring the best.
UNICEF is supporting efforts to roll out 65 community care
centres across Liberia. Units of 6-20 beds will be set up and
manned by trained members of the community to look after people
until they can be taken to an Ebola treatment unit.
Other organisations, like Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) and
Samaritan's Purse, are handing protection kits directly to
families living in communities most at risk.
Yet the high toll the outbreak has taken on health staff -
236 dead from a total of 427 infected in West Africa -
highlights how dangerous the disease is even for professionals
with training and equipment.
"It's a very fine balance to try to provide adequate and
efficient protection without providing full safety," said Jens
Pedersen, a South African who led MSF teams in Monrovia.
"If you aren't sufficiently trained, regardless of what
protective gear you use, if you don't know how to use it or know
how to look after yourself and an infected patient, there's very
little that protective gear can do for you."
MSF says 16 of its staff have contracted Ebola, of whom 9
have died.
Some, but not all Ebola patients evacuated to Europe and the
United States for better care in western medical facilities have
survived. Those evacuated were mainly aid workers.
Drug firms are fast-tracking vaccine research and
GlaxoSmithKline says if current trials are successful
frontline health workers in West Africa would be vaccinated
early next year.
"ADAPTING"
First confirmed in Guinea's remote southeast in March, Ebola
spread across the country and into neighbouring Liberia and
Sierra Leone, where it has torn through ill-equipped health
systems in nations recovering from years of conflict.
Medics in Liberia, home to the world's largest natural
rubber operation, lacked rubber gloves to treat patients.
The global response has accelerated as cases reached the
West. Hundreds of millions of dollars in aid has been pledged,
the U.S. and British militaries are deploying and volunteers
from across the globe are signing up to help.
Yet the effects on the ground have been slow to materialise.
So far, Liberia has 620 of 2,930 planned beds for Ebola cases.
In Sierra Leone, there are 346 of 1,198 planned beds.
U.N. officials say the turning point for rolling back Ebola
will be when 70 percent of cases are hospitalised and 70 percent
of those Ebola kills are buried properly.
Nigeria was declared Ebola-free on Monday after it
successfully traced and isolated 300 people who had come into
contact with an Ebola patient who brought the disease to Lagos
in July.
Manuel Fontaine, UNICEF's director for West and Central
Africa, said providing care in community centres was an example
of the ways in which an overstretched aid community was being
forced to innovate to tackle an unprecedented epidemic.
"We've worked in wars or against malnutrition where we
have pretty clear protocols. But here it is about adapting," he
said, adding that training and supervision, especially on how to
dispose of used kits, was essential to ensuring they did not
spread infection.
In Ebola units, medics follow a laborious 15-step procedure
to undress without infecting themselves. Underscoring the risks
even in highly-controlled environments, authorities in Spain
said a nurse looking after an infected patient appeared to have
contracted the disease after making a mistake.
MSF, which has led much of the medical response, says the
epidemic's scale demanded "unprecedented and imperfect
measures". It plans to distribute over 50,000 kits to patients
turned away from hospitals and to those living in communities
vulnerable to further infection.
MSF says the equipment should be for short-term use until an
ambulance arrives and the kits are not intended for longer-term
care. "It is just too dangerous. It is about just giving food
and water," said Thomas Curbillon, head of MSF's mission in
Liberia.
Samaritan's Purse, a U.S.-based charity handing out 3,000
kits and training to community members, said home care was not
ideal but the lack of beds and extent of unreported cases meant
it was already happening on the ground.
"Good, bad or ugly, it has been happening," Ken Isaacs, vice
president of programmes, told Reuters. "We believe we can give
care givers knowledge and basic equipment to take care of their
loved ones and take care of themselves."
Latest estimates from the WHO warn that there could be
5,000-10,000 new cases of Ebola per week by December.
"I will acknowledge this is the least desirable option but
there is no other option. We are dealing with is the reality of
the situation," he said.
