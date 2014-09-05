BRIEF-China Meheco unit to set up medicine unit in Hubei
* Says its controlling pharmaceutical unit plans to use 10 million yuan to set up a medicine unit in Hubei
FREETOWN, Sept 5 Sierra Leone will impose a four-day, countrywide "lockdown" starting Sept. 18, an escalation of efforts to halt the spread of Ebola across the West African nation, a senior official in the president's office said on Friday.
Citizens will not be allowed to leave their homes between Sept. 18-21 in a bid to prevent the disease from spreading further and allow health workers to identify cases in the early stages of the illness, said Ibrahim Ben Kargbo, a presidential advisor on the country's Ebola task force.
"The aggressive approach is necessary to deal with the spread of Ebola once and for all," he told Reuters. As of Friday, Sierra Leone has recorded 491 of the total of 2,097 deaths blamed on Ebola in West Africa since March, U.N. figures showed. (Reporting by Umaru Fofana, writing by David Lewis, editing by G Crosse)
* Says its controlling pharmaceutical unit plans to use 10 million yuan to set up a medicine unit in Hubei
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: