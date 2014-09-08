FREETOWN, Sept 8 Britain will send military and
humanitarian experts to Sierra Leone to set up a medical
treatment centre to care for victims of the Ebola outbreak
there, the British High Commission said on its Twitter feed on
Monday.
The epidemic in West Africa - the worst in the disease's
history - has killed some 2,100 people in Guinea, Sierra Leone,
Liberia, and Nigeria and has also spread to Senegal. The World
Health Organization believes it will take six to nine months to
contain.
