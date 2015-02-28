FREETOWN Feb 28 Sierra Leone's Vice President
Samuel Sam-Sumana said on Saturday that he had placed himself in
a 21-day quarantine after one of his bodyguards died of Ebola
amid a worrying recent surge in new infections in the West
African nation.
Cases of Ebola, which has killed nearly 10,000 people in
Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea during a year-long epidemic,
have fallen off sharply in recent weeks.
Of 99 new confirmed Ebola cases in the region during the
week to Feb. 22, however, 63 were in Sierra Leone according to
the World Health Organisation's weekly report.
Sam-Sumana's bodyguard John Koroma died early this week.
"I have decided to be put under quarantine because I do not
want to take chances and I want to lead by example," the vice
president told Reuters. "I am very well and showing no signs of
illness."
Sam-Sumana said his entire staff will also be placed under
observation and anyone showing symptoms of the disease would be
tested.
The vice president is the country's first senior government
figure to subject himself to a voluntary quarantine. However,
officials in neighbouring Liberia, including the chief medical
officer and transport minister, were placed under observation
late last year.
Faced with a wave of new infections, particularly in the
capital Freetown and some districts in the north, the government
reintroduced a number of restrictions that had been lifted
earlier this year as the epidemic appeared to ease.
A statement from President Ernest Bai Koroma's office late
on Friday ordered public transport operators to reduce capacity
by 25 percent to limit physical contact between passengers.
The government also placed a night-time curfew on unloading
goods from commercial vehicles and limited the movements of
water transport.
