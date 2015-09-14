FREETOWN, Sept 14 Health authorities quarantined
hundreds of people in northern Sierra Leone on Monday after a
16-year-old girl died of Ebola in an apparent case of sexual
transmission, the first confirmed death from the virus in the
district for nearly six months.
Sierra Leone celebrated last month when it discharged the
last remaining Ebola patient from its treatment centres. But
since then a new spate of cases has erupted, leaving two dead
and five people in treatment.
The worst outbreak of Ebola on record has killed more than
11,000 people in Sierra Leone, Guinea and neighbouring Liberia
since it began in December 2013.
Liberia was declared Ebola-free this month but growing
evidence that the virus may survive longer than previously
thought in sperm has raised fears of fresh outbreaks.
The teenage girl, Kadiatu Thullah, died on Sunday at the
International Medical Corps Ebola treatment unit, authorities
said.
Emmanuel Conteh, head of the Ebola Response Centre for the
district of Bombali in northern Sierra Leone, said that some 690
people in the village of Robuya where Kadiatu lived would be
isolated for three weeks.
"Seven of her primary contacts have been taken to the Ebola
treatment unit," he told Reuters. Three patients who came into
contact with the girl at another health facility have also been
taken to the treatment unit.
Conteh said health workers were investigating how the
teenager got infected, since she had not travelled outside the
village in years. Initial suspicions are that she had sex with
an Ebola survivor.
"We are baffled by that possibility because the survivor in
question was discharged in March, way beyond the 90-day period
within which sexual transmission is said to be possible," Conteh
said.
The head of Sierra Leone's Ebola response, Pallo Conteh, has
warned of a possible new surge of the virus after a woman died
in the nearby Kambia district, on the border with Guinea. Nearly
1,000 people are into their second week of quarantine there, but
a "high risk" contact remains on the loose, Conteh said.
