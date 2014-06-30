* Mistrustful of doctors, dozens flee treatment
* Guinea, S.Leone, Liberia face world's worst Ebola outbreak
* As doctors struggle, locals resort to herbal bracelets
* Regional states to meet to coordinate response
By Umaru Fofana
KENEMA, Sierra Leone, June 30 When Mohamed
Swarray contracted the deadly Ebola disease in June, he was
confined to a tented isolation ward at Kenema in eastern Sierra
Leone. But he didn't stay there long.
Suspicious of the doctors in their masks and body-length
protective suits, he slipped out and fled to the capital
Freetown 300 km (185 miles) away. There, he was nursed in a
private home for a week before being traced by officials and
hurriedly returned, weak and frightened, to the Kenema unit.
With West Africa facing the deadliest Ebola outbreak ever,
with 400 dead so far, this kind of fear and mistrust is driving
dozens of victims to evade treatment, frustrating foreign and
local doctors trying to contain the epidemic.
The outbreak in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia has left
some of the world's poorest states, with porous borders and weak
health systems undermined by war and misrule, grappling with one
of the most lethal and contagious diseases on the planet.
Dr. Amara Jambai, Sierra Leone's director of disease
prevention and control, said at least 57 suspected and confirmed
Ebola cases were "missing", the victims having fled or gone
into hiding.
"When you lose cases that way, you will not know where the
next case will appear," he told Reuters.
Ebola causes fever, vomiting, bleeding and diarrhoea, and
can kill up to 90 percent of those it infects. Highly
contagious, it is transmitted through contact with the blood or
other fluids of infected people or animals.
"My biggest problem, as it stands, is getting people to
accept the disease," said Sheik Umar Khan, the doctor tasked
with leading the fight against Ebola in Kenema's hospital.
"These escapes, emanating from fear and misunderstanding,
make our work even more difficult," he added.
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) says Ebola is
"out of control", located in at least 60 places across Guinea,
Liberia and Sierra Leone.
Guinea has rejected this warning, saying it has its epidemic
under control. But governments' reluctance to fully admit and
report the scale of outbreaks can also hamper containment.
The World Health Organization has called on other West
African States to prepare to tackle the disease and is
co-hosting a meeting of West African health ministers in Ghana
this week to try to strengthen the region's response.
Swarray was tracked down in Freetown after messages about
his escape were broadcast on local radio. The nurse friend
treating him believed he had typhoid and is now being monitored
for Ebola. His mother, who travelled with him, is still missing.
The outbreak has spread since it first started killing
victims in Guinea's remote southeast in February. It reached the
capital Conakry and moved into neighbouring Liberia.
For months, Sierra Leone said its own suspected cases tested
negative. Then, late last month, it confirmed Ebola in its
remote northeast. Since then, there have been 191 laboratory
confirmed cases, including 63 deaths, with many more suspected.
<For a map of the region affected by Ebola, please click - here
>
HERBAL BRACELETS
Kenema, now on the frontline of Sierra Leone's fight against
Ebola, is located in the diamond-rich east. Attacked by rebels
during the 1991-2002 civil war, it has since become a bustling
regional hub, the West African nation's third largest city.
Sierra Leone's first Ebola case was a so-called 'sowei', a
traditional women's leader and healer who treated the sick
crossing over from Guinea, according to Dr Mohamed Vandi, the
chief medical officer for Kenema district.
By tradition, only women were allowed to touch or wash her
dead body, so the majority of the next cases were also women.
Sierra Leone officials have since banned traditional
funerals and the bodies of Ebola victims must now be buried by
health workers clad in green protective suits and face masks.
Schools in the Kenema area are closed and travel restricted.
At the Moala checkpoint on the road to Liberia, masked
health workers take the temperature of all travellers to monitor
for anyone who might be carrying a fever.
But many still put faith in traditional methods.
At the same Moala checkpoint, police and soldiers tied
herbal rope bracelets around travellers' wrists, telling them a
local traditional healer had been told in a dream that doing so
could ward off Ebola.
TERRIFYING RUMOURS
Posters on walls warn of Ebola symptoms, urging sufferers to
go to hospital. But Sierra Leone's health system is weak - the
country has the highest rate of maternal and infant deaths in
the world, according to U.N. figures.
The Kenema isolation unit consists of two tents erected just
metres away from the main hospital, where two doctors and two
ambulances are based to cover a district of 800,000 people.
Donors and international health organisations have rushed
specialised equipment to the zone but staff complain about
shortages, even of basic items like gloves.
A local population with little knowledge of the disease can
be easily spooked by rumours.
Vandi said stories were circulating that doctors were
removing limbs of Ebola victims before burying them. Police have
been deployed and last week fired tear gas at the hospital to
prevent relatives from trying to retrieve bodies.
Terrified by such reports, Isata Momoh, who came down with
symptoms of the disease, initially fled the ambulance sent to
take her to the hospital. "When I thought I had the sickness I
ran away into the bushes and hid," she told Reuters.
Momoh only emerged from hiding when the diarrhoea and
vomiting became too bad to bear. She was treated and recovered.
Khan rejected MSF's statement that the disease was out of
control in the region. He said more cases were coming to light
because of improved official surveillance. "People are coming to
terms with the fact Ebola is a reality," he said.
Vandi, the Kenema medical officer, said if the diamond town
could beat the disease, the rest of Sierra Leone could do so.
Local people were wary of government reassurances, recalling
similar statements during the civil war years when rebel raids,
rather than disease, had traumatised the town.
"One day the government would say the rebels had advanced to
within touching distance. The next it would say they had been
repelled, and you'd see them entering the town," said Karmoh
Kajue, an unemployed man nursing a beer at the Kenema Plaza bar.
(Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Pascal Fletcher and Peter
Graff)