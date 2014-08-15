FREETOWN Aug 15 Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma on Friday called on the World Health Organization to do more to fight an Ebola outbreak that has killed 348 people in the West African country.

"I have just urged them (WHO) to increase their responsiveness because of where we are. We need a more robust response to the nature of the disease and the way it is affecting us," he said at a press conference.

(Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Mark Heinrich)