BRIEF-Mincom Capital provides update regarding reverse takeover/change of business transaction
FREETOWN, Sept 25 Sierra Leone has put three more districts under indefinite quarantine in a bid to fight Ebola, President Ernest Bai Koroma said in a statement, which means five of the country's 14 districts have now been isolated.
The districts include Port Loko and Bombali in the north and Moyamba in the south, according to a statement Koroma gave late on Wednesday. They are home to some of the operations of iron ore miners London Mining and African Minerals.
The move follows a three-day countrywide lockdown at the weekend that Koroma said had been a success but exposed "areas of greater challenges". (Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
March 14 American International Group Inc's decision to remove Peter Hancock as its chief executive was to avoid a proxy battle with billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Sees worldwide sales of more than 24 million new-gen consoles in 2017; new-gen cumulative console sales projected to exceed 164 million worldwide in 2020 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n6B90Y) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)