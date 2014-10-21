FREETOWN Oct 21 Authorities in Sierra Leone imposed a curfew in the eastern town of Koidu on Tuesday after a dispute between youth and police over a suspected case of Ebola degenerated into gunfire and rioting, officials said.

A local civil society leader said he had seen at least two bodies with gunshot wounds. The head of the local police unit said youth had shot at officers with shotguns but denied anyone had been shot dead. (Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn)