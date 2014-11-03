FREETOWN Nov 3 A Sierra Leone doctor died on
Monday from Ebola, making him the fifth local doctor in the West
African state to have succumbed to the haemorrhagic fever that
has taken a heavy toll on the country's medical personnel.
Dr Godffrey George, a medical superintendent at the Kambia
Government Hospital in the north of the country, died after he
tested positive for Ebola on Saturday, according to Sierra
Leone's Chief Medical Officer Brima Kargbo.
"He drove himself from Kambia on Friday after he started
feeling unwell and checked himself into the Chinese hospital at
Jui outside Freetown," Kargbo said.
He added that George did not treat Ebola patients and might
have contracted the virus through a patient he treated for
another illness.
Sierra Leone is one of the countries worst affected by the
largest outbreak of Ebola on record. The disease has killed
4,951 people out of 13,567 infected in eight countries.
Some 120 health workers - including nurses and other medical
staff - have tested positive for the disease in Sierra Leone,
with about 100 dead.
With its healthcare system still reeling from a 1991-2002
civil war, Sierra Leone had only just over 100 doctors for its 6
million people before the outbreak struck.
Many rural clinics lacked even basic medical supplies, such
as plastic gloves, leaving medical staff vulnerable to infection
by Ebola, whose early symptoms resemble cholera and malaria,
common diseases in the region.
With international help gradually arriving, Britain was due
to inaugurate on Wednesday an Ebola treatment centre in Kerry
Town just outside Freetown with some 100 beds. It was built by
British army engineers to be run by the non-governmental
organisation Save the Children.
