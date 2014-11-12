FREETOWN Nov 12 More than 400 health workers at
the only Ebola treatment centre in southern Sierra Leone went on
strike on Wednesday over unpaid risk allowances the government
is meant to fund, officials said.
The clinic in Bandajuma in Bo district has about 60 beds for
Ebola patients - about a fifth of Sierra Leone's total Ebola
beds - and U.N. officials warn that the number of Ebola cases is
surging in Sierra Leone due to a lack of treatment centres.
"An ambulance has just been turned away with a patient
because the workers cannot go into the clinic if allowances are
not paid," a representative of the striking workers, Mohamed
Mbawah, said.
The basic salaries of staff at Bandajuma are paid by medical
charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), which runs the clinic.
Mbawah said the government had not paid risk allowances
since September and the strike would continue until workers had
been fully reimbursed. It was not clear how many workers there
are in total at the centre.
The government was not immediately available for comment.
Ewald Stars, emergency coordinator for MSF, called on the
government to pay the staff. "If the strike action continues we
will shut down the treatment centre," Stars said.
Sierra Leone is one of the three nations in West Africa
worst affected by Ebola, which has killed nearly 5,000 people
since it was identified in Guinea in March.
Liberia, the hardest hit by Ebola, has seen a reduction in
the number of new cases. However, the U.N. Ebola response
mission, UNMEER, warned last week that Sierra Leone has just 288
of the 1,864 beds it needs to fight the disease.
