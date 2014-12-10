* Diamond-rich Kono district reports spike in Ebola cases
* Grim scene in hospital as scores of bodies found
FREETOWN Dec 10 Health officials in Sierra
Leone fear a major Ebola outbreak may have gone largely
unreported until now in a remote district where the World Health
Organization (WHO) said scores of bodies piled up in a hospital.
The WHO said on Wednesday that it had sent a response team
to the diamond-rich Kono district following a worrying spike in
reported Ebola cases in the district, which lies along the
country's eastern border with Guinea.
"They uncovered a grim scene," the U.N. health agency said
in a statement. "In 11 days, two teams buried 87 bodies,
including a nurse, an ambulance driver, and a janitor drafted
into removing bodies as they piled up."
Twenty-five people had died in a hastily cordoned off
section of the local hospital in the five days before the team
arrived. They found that villages scattered across eight of the
area's 15 chiefdoms had been hit by Ebola.
Officially the district of over 350,000 inhabitants had
reported 119 cases up to Dec. 9.
"We are only seeing the ears of the hippo," said Dr. Amara
Jambai, Sierra Leone's Director of Disease Prevention and
Control, expressing concern that the official figures
underrepresented the size of the outbreak in Kono.
The worst Ebola epidemic on record has killed 6,388 people
out of 17,942 cases in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone
according to WHO data.
The toll continues to grow, fuelled principally by new
infections in Sierra Leone, but health officials worry that the
true scale of the epidemic may be even larger.
The team's findings in Kono did not appear to be reflected
in the WHO's most recent data on the epidemic published on
Wednesday, which showed 24 cases reported in the district in the
week leading up to Dec. 7.
Sierra Leone recently overtook neighbouring Liberia for the
highest number of Ebola cases, recording 7,897 since the
epidemic was first identified earlier this year.
But it has registered just 1,768 deaths, well below
Liberia's 3,177 dead, raising concerns that some fatalities may
not be reflected in the figures.
"It is difficult to put an exact figure on the deaths,"
Sierra Leone's health minister Abu Bakarr Fofanah told Reuters
in an interview in Geneva, explaining that his country was only
counting deaths from laboratory confirmed Ebola cases.
"They are adding suspected cases, so that is causing the
discrepancies in the results. We are going by the textbook," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Tom Miles in Geneva; Writing by Joe
Bavier; Editing by Tom Heneghan)