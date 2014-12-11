By Umaru Fofana
FREETOWN Dec 11 Authorities in Sierra Leone
have imposed a two-week lockdown in the eastern district of Kono
after health workers uncovered a surge of Ebola infections in
the area where the epidemic was thought to be largely under
control.
The worst outbreak of Ebola on record has killed nearly
6,400 people in West Africa and infected some 18,000, according
to the World Health Organization (WHO). Sierra Leone, with a
shortage of treatment centres and trained staff, has overtaken
Liberia as the worst-hit country.
Until now the recent spread was believed to be centred on
western areas around the capital Freetown. However, the WHO said
on Wednesday it had found bodies piled up at the only hospital
in Kono, a district of about 350,000 people bordering Guinea.
Officials from the WHO, health ministry and U.S. Centres for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) discovered 87 bodies had
been buried in 11 days.
Kono District Ebola Response Centre said it was placing the
area on lockdown, allowing only essential vehicles in and out
and introducing a night-time curfew.
Sierra Leone's government said on Wednesday it was working
with the United Nations in Kono and the International Federation
of the Red Cross was setting up a treatment centre there. The
remote area has only one ambulance to transport the sick and
blood samples for testing.
But in Liberia, medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres
(MSF) said it was withdrawing from northern Lofa County, a
former Ebola hotspot, after no new patients were recorded at its
treatment centre in Foya since Oct. 30, allowing the centre's
staff to be redeployed.
Ettore Mazzanti, MSF Project Coordinator in Foya, said
efforts to contain the outbreak had been helped by explaining to
local people how to avoid the virus, which has no known cure and
is transmitted through the bodily fluids of sick people.
Scientists are racing to develop Ebola vaccines.
The Ebola response in Sierra Leone has been dogged by
strikes by healthcare staff over pay and working conditions.
Despite government claims that it had reached a deal with
junior doctors, Dr Jeredine George, president of the Junior
Doctors' Association, told Reuters that its members would strike
for a fourth day on Thursday.
They are demanding a specialised Ebola treatment clinic for
Sierra Leonean doctors, 10 of whom have died since the outbreak
began. Deputy Health Minister Madinatu Rahman has said plans are
underway to get such a clinic set up this month.
