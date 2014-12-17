(Adds detail)
FREETOWN Dec 17 Sierra Leone said it would
start house-to-house searches for Ebola patients on Wednesday
and impose internal travel restrictions as part of a new push to
combat the epidemic.
Health workers will seek Ebola victims and anyone with whom
they have had contact, transporting those infected to new
British-built treatment centres, according to a government plan
announced this week.
Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia are at the heart of the
world's worst recorded outbreak of Ebola. Rates of infection are
rising fastest in Sierra Leone and the country has more than
half of the 18,000 confirmed cases of the virus.
President Ernest Bai Koroma said that under the measures,
worshippers on Christmas Day must return home after services,
and other festivities are banned. New Year's Eve services must
stop by 5 p.m. local time (1700 GMT), while New Year's Day
festivities are prohibited.
"This is the festive season where Sierra Leoneans often
celebrate with families in a flamboyant and joyous manner, but
all must be reminded that our country is at war with a vicious
enemy," he said in a nationwide address.
The government was also imposing restrictions on travel
between districts, a ban on Sunday trading and the end of
Saturday shopping at noon, Koroma said.
The new measures are part of a month-long surge in and
around the capital Freetown that aims to make a breakthrough
against the disease within four to six weeks, the head of the
British task-force Donal Brown said on Tuesday.
