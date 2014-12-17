* Ebola spread in Freetown alarms officials
* CDC seeks significant decrease in new cases in weeks
* Govt to restrict seasonal festivities
(Adds latest Ebola death toll)
By Emma Farge
DEVIL HOLE, Sierra Leone Dec 17 Ebola centres in
Sierra Leone overflowed on Wednesday as health workers combed
the streets of the capital Freetown for patients, after the
government launched a major operation to contain the epidemic in
West Africa's worst-hit country.
President Ernest Bai Koroma said on national television that
travel between all parts of the country had been restricted as
part of "Operation Western Area Surge", and public gatherings
would be strictly controlled in the run-up to Christmas.
In the Devil Hole neighbourhood just outside Freetown, Ebola
surveillance officers questioned Ibrahim Kamara as he sat in a
discarded vehicle tyre, his eyes glassy and his breath coming in
gasps.
"Is the body weak?" a surveillance officer shouted. Kamara,
31, nodded despondently while onlookers gathered round.
"Vomiting?" the officer asked. Kamara nodded again.
Kamara's wife, Adama, said a neighbour had died on Saturday
from Ebola-like symptoms. When they had tried to take a taxi to
hospital, the driver made them get out when he discovered her
husband was ill.
The surveillance officers wrote down the Kamaras' address
and the names of five family members in their household, before
calling an ambulance.
Such street-by-street searches form a key part of a
month-long push by the government, a British task force and
international groups in the populous west of Sierra Leone, where
the epidemic is raging. Their aim is to score a breakthrough
against the disease within four to six weeks.
Sierra Leone, neighbouring Guinea and Liberia are at the
heart of the world's worst recorded outbreak of Ebola. Rates of
infection are rising fastest in Sierra Leone, which now accounts
for more than half of the 18,603 confirmed cases of the virus.
The death toll from the epidemic has risen to 6,915 as of
Dec. 14, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, adding
that the increase cases in Sierra Leone appeared to have slowed,
although 327 new cases were confirmed there in the past week.
Shortages of resources, strikes by unpaid healthcare workers
and logistical challenges have dogged the fight against Ebola in
Sierra Leone.
The ambulance meant to collect Kamara took three hours to
arrive in Devil Hole, where he had already been waiting for six
hours on the street. A nurse in the ambulance said some holding
centres were already full as a result of the surge.
When the ambulance drove away, Kamara left behind a red
blanket. It was immediately sprayed with disinfectant by the
Ebola response team while his wife watched expressionless.
NEW MEASURES
At the King Tom Cemetery in Freetown, weary grave diggers
clothed head to foot in protective waterproof yellow clothing
said that they had buried 51 people on Wednesday alone.
With the cemetery already full, burial teams have expanded
the site to a former rubbish dump, angering some bereaved
families. Syringes and rusting iron lay in empty graves, while
the burial teams had to throw stones at pigs roaming among the
rubbish to keep them away from the dead.
Health officials are alarmed by the widespread transmission
in Freetown, similar to an eruption of Ebola in the Liberian
capital Monrovia in August which is only now being brought under
control.
According to the government plan, health workers will seek
victims and anyone with whom they have had contact, transporting
the infected to new British-built treatment centres.
"Given the efforts we have undertaken we would expect to see
a significant decrease in cases within several weeks," Tom
Frieden, director of the U.S.-based Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention, told Reuters during a visit to Freetown.
The programme showed some early signs of progress. Russell
Macleod, a British military consultant with the surveillance
team in the Western command and control centre in Freetown, told
Reuters they received a record number of alerts that morning.
By lunchtime, they exceeded Tuesday's total by 50 percent
with 140 alerts on the Ebola hotline. In response, the live case
management team dispatched teams to 52 suspected cases, he said.
As part of the efforts, Koroma said worshippers on Christmas
Day must return home after services and other festivities are
banned. New Year's Eve services must stop by 5 p.m. local time
(1700 GMT), while New Year's Day festivities are prohibited.
The government also banned Sunday trading and halted
Saturday shopping at noon, Koroma said.
"This is the festive season where Sierra Leoneans often
celebrate with families in a flamboyant and joyous manner but
all must be reminded that our country is at war with a vicious
enemy," he said.
(Additional reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Daniel Flynn
and Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Giles Elgood, Peter Graff and
Robin Pomeroy)