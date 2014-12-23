* Twelve Sierra Leone doctors have caught the virus
* Local doctors do longer stints in "red zone" wards
* Western workers have strict safety protocols
By Emma Farge
HASTINGS, Sierra Leone, Dec 23 When Dr Sekou
Kanneh goes to work at his Sierra Leonean Ebola clinic, he will
probably be in the "red zone" for many hours, ignoring by
necessity strict limits that govern foreign colleagues fighting
the epidemic.
Conditions at Kanneh's treatment centre, the only Ebola unit
in the country run by local staff, contrast to the purpose-built
facilities where foreign volunteers who have flocked to Sierra
Leone, Guinea and Liberia work.
Kanneh has received no official training to treat the virus
that has killed over 7,000 people in West Africa. Still, he
works up to four hour shifts in the stifling heat of the red
zone, a ward where healthcare workers have direct contact with
the highly contagious Ebola patients.
"We don't have time for surgery any more, and many of our
surgeons are dead from Ebola," he told Reuters, rubbing his brow
in the dense heat, his green medical gown dark with sweat.
Last week, U.S. medics showed United Nations Secretary
General Ban Ki-moon around their air-conditioned treatment
centre near the Liberian capital, explaining how every
precaution is taken to protect workers.
Highly-trained staff at the U.S. unit may stay in the red
zone for a maximum of two hours - for good reason. Less time
there means less risk of exposure to Ebola and of making
possibly fatal mistakes. Workers must also avoid suffering
dehydration in their polyethylene protective suits, which even
with air conditioning are extremely hot to wear.
In the Sierra Leonean capital of Freetown, medical charity
Medecins Sans Frontieres limits the time local and international
staff spend in the red zone of its facility to about one hour.
"DOCTOR, I'M DYING"
Britain, France, Cuba and others have also sent doctors, and
the foreign-run facilities are generally well funded. But things
are different when Kanneh puts on his "PPE" - the personal
protective equipment of a suit, gloves and mask - at his unit on
the site of a former police academy.
"If you tell me to remove my PPE after 45 minutes and I hear
a patient saying 'doctor, doctor I'm dying', then I won't
leave," Kanneh said at his clinic in Hastings, a community just
outside Freetown.
Reassurance is vital for those suffering symptoms such as
vomiting, diarrhoea and bleeding from eyes and ears. "The
patients can't see faces because of the mask so the voice is
really important," he told Reuters.
For Kanneh, who trained as a surgeon in Russia, the shifts
are gruelling. One recent Sunday, he found himself working
alone to supervise treatment of 27 patients as one colleague was
at church and another is recovering from the virus.
Of the three impoverished countries worst hit by the
outbreak, Sierra Leone now has the most cases and the numbers
are rising fastest; roughly half are in Freetown.
Sierra Leone had only 136 doctors before the epidemic struck
and 12 of them have become infected, mostly fatally, including
the country's leading doctor, Victor Willoughby. He died last
week, a few hours after the arrival in Sierra Leone of an
experimental drug that could have been used to treat him.
Across the three countries, 358 healthcare workers have died
from Ebola, according to World Health Organization figures.
But the loss of Willoughby, who mentored a generation of
Sierra Leonean medical students, was a particularly heavy blow
to morale. Willoughby had won great respect for staying
throughout a civil war that lasted more than a decade until
2002, rather than taking a more lucrative post abroad.
"We have lost too many in the battle," Kanneh said. "I don't
want them to be forgotten. We remember them each time we go back
into the red zone."
FRUSTRATED AND EXHAUSTED
At the Hastings centre, gloved workers walk along its
open-air corridors with buckets, while a clergyman reads the
Bible story of Lazarus - who was raised from the dead - to a
handful of gaunt survivors.
Kanneh, who has no medical insurance, stays on site in a
spartan room near the Ebola ward and is often on call overnight.
Numbers of patients at Hastings have dropped since early
December, thanks partly to six new facilities built by the
British military.
But with funding falling far short of that for the foreign
facilities, staff at Hastings are exhausted and frustrated. A
pharmacist showed Reuters a list of around 180 staff members out
of a total of 257 who say they have not received their full
government wages and risk allowance.
"If you look at the risk allowance of white people, it's
much higher. I'm angry. This is risky work," said Mohamed
Marrah, who supervises workers as they don PPEs.
Even in centres run by Western groups, the majority of staff
are local. Medecins Sans Frontieres has around 30 foreign
workers and 250 Sierra Leonians at its Prince of Wales facility.
"It's not unrealistic for Sierra Leone doctors to have the
same conditions as Western ones but somebody has to be prepared
to fund that," said O.B. Sisay, director of the situation room
at the National Ebola Response Centre.
