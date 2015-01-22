FREETOWN Jan 22 Sierra Leone's President Ernest
Bai Koroma on Thursday removed Ebola district quarantine
measures intended to curb the spread of the disease, declaring
"victory is in sight" after a sharp drop in transmission.
Since the worst outbreak on record began in West Africa over
a year ago, Sierra Leone has recorded more than 10,340 cases,
making it the country that has been hardest hit. But signs are
growing that the tide is turning against the disease.
"We are now entering a transition phase. Given the progress
being made against the disease, we must take action to enable
economic and social recovery," Koroma said in a televised
address to the nation late on Thursday.
Quarantine measures were previously in place in six of 14
districts in the poor nation of farmers, fishermen and diamond
miners.
Koroma, who aims to get to zero cases in the former British
colony by the end of March, said that restrictions on trading
hours in Freetown would also be eased.
Individual households with known Ebola contacts will remain
under quarantine.
"Though victory is in sight, we must not relent, we must
continue to soldier on," Koroma said, urging people to refrain
from touching the sick and the dead. Ebola spreads via contact
with bodily fluids of infected people such as blood and vomit.
In the latest health report on Jan. 21, Sierra Leone
reported just 9 new confirmed cases versus 60 cases daily in
late 2014. Neighbouring Liberia has also reported significant
progress in rolling back Ebola, thanks partly to U.S. military
assistance, and it is now confined to just two counties.
But in a setback on Thursday, the mayor of Paynesville in
the capital Monrovia said that 25 people had been placed under
quarantine following a new confirmed case.
Guinea, where the outbreak first began 13 months ago, is
still battling the disease although case numbers are thought to
have stabilised.
