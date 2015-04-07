KENEMA, Sierra Leone, April 7 Sierra Leone said
on Tuesday that it had mistakenly reported an Ebola positive
case in Kailahun, a former hotspot for the virus which has not
seen a case for nearly four months.
A nine-month-old baby was pronounced Ebola positive last
week but was later found to have died from other causes,
according to National Ebola Response Centre spokesman Sidi Yahya
Tunis.
He blamed the mistake on a "lapse" by health officials who
took the blood sample from the corpse.
Kailahun, which borders Guinea, was the first district in
Sierra Leone to report a case of the haemorrhagic fever last May
and at its peak recorded around 80 cases a week.
Nearly 3,800 people have died of Ebola in Sierra Leone as a
whole but numbers are falling as steps to control the disease
take hold.
Kailahun district council chairman Alex Bonapha said the
false test result had resulted in deaths at a local clinic where
medical staff were quarantined as a precaution, "leaving the
patients without care".
(Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Emma Farge; editing by
John Stonestreet)