* Country's epidemic declared over on Saturday
* WHO to monitor for any new cases for 90 days
* Handful of cases remain in neighbouring Guinea
(Adds quote from WHO, details)
By Umara Fofana
FREETOWN, Nov 7 Residents of Sierra Leone's
capital held a candlelit vigil and celebrations to mark the end
of an Ebola epidemic that has killed almost 4,000 people
including more than 220 health workers since it began last year.
Following 42 days with no new cases, the West African
nation's epidemic was declared over on Saturday at a ceremony
attended by President Ernest Bai Koroma and U.N. World Health
Organization (WHO) representative Anders Nordstrom.
Thousands of people gathered overnight around the Cotton
Tree, a massive tree in the centre of Freetown, for a candlelit
vigil organised by women's groups to pay tribute to health
workers who lost their lives.
"They died so we could live," university student Fatmata
said with tears in her eyes. Many of the health workers who died
were infected due to inadequate protective equipment and
training.
The country's first confirmed Ebola survivor, Victoria
Yillia, told the crowd she was "happy that this disease which
almost killed me has finally ended". She appealed to authorities
not to forget survivors, many of whom have faced social stigma
and persistent health problems.
Elsewhere in the city, residents celebrated the end of the
epidemic, which forced schools to close, overwhelmed healthcare
systems and hurt the local economy.
"We're happy. I feel free again after a period of bondage in
the hands of Ebola," said trader Joseph Katta as he clutched a
pint of beer at a pub in the suburb of Lumley.
Ebola has killed more than 11,300 people in Sierra Leone,
Liberia and Guinea since the epidemic was announced in March
2014 and about 28,500 were infected, according to WHO data.
Sierra Leone's death toll was 3,955 people.
Liberia was declared free of Ebola on Sept. 3, while a
handful of cases remain in Guinea.
The 42-day countdown to be declared Ebola-free starts when
the last patient tests negative a second time, normally after a
48-hour gap following their first negative test.
The country now enters a 90-day period of surveillance with
support from the WHO, which said the monitoring phase was
critical to ensure early detection of any possible new cases.
"We now have a unique opportunity to support Sierra Leone to
build a strong and resilient public health system ready to
detect and respond to the next outbreak of disease or any other
public health threat," Nordstrom said at the ceremony.
Fear of the virus transformed the three countries and
hampered efforts in Sierra Leone and Liberia to recover from
civil wars.
At the height of the epidemic, authorities in Sierra Leone
and Liberia ordered people to stay indoors for days at a time in
an attempt to identify new cases and slow the disease's spread.
(Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Helen Popper)