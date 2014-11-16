(Corrects references to Chinese ambassador's surname in
paragraphs 5 and 8)
MONROVIA Nov 15 About 160 Chinese health
workers arrived on Saturday in Liberia, where they are due to
staff a new $41 million Ebola clinic that, unlike most other
foreign interventions, is being built and fully run by Chinese
personnel.
China, Africa's biggest trade partner, had come under fire
for the level of its response to the Ebola crisis. But it said
this week it would send 1,000 personnel to help fight an
outbreak that has killed over 5,000 people in West Africa.
"Up to now in Liberia, China is the only country which
provides not only the construction of an ETU (Ebola treatment
unit), but also the running and operation and the staffing of an
ETU," Chinese Ambassador Zhang Yue told Reuters.
The United States has pledged more money and personnel than
any other nation pitching in to fight the worst Ebola outbreak
on record. But its response is based on building clinics and
training locals to run them.
Zhang said the new team in Liberia included a mix of
doctors, nurses, technicians and engineers.
"They experienced SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome).
They are very knowledgeable in this area," he said, referring to
the contagious illness that was first identified in China in
2002 and killed several hundred people across the world.
On arrival, the Chinese health workers had their temperature
taken and were made to wash their hands, a ritual adopted across
the region as part of efforts to stem the disease.
Zhang said the establishment of the clinic in Liberia
brought China's contribution to the anti-Ebola effort in the
country to $122 million.
Before China's pledge to send 1,000 personnel, Cuba was the
largest contributor of medical contingents to the crisis.
Both nations will see their teams work closely alongside the
United States, which is providing much of the infrastructure of
the international response.
(Reporting by James Harding Giahyue; Writing by David Lewis;
Editing by Stephen Powell)