(Adds second quote, details)
MONROVIA Nov 20 Liberia, the West African
nation hardest hit by Ebola, will see its economy shrink by 0.4
percent this year, and 2015 could be even worse, its finance
minister said on Thursday.
Liberia, where the disease has killed over 2,800 people, had
projected growth of 5.9 percent this year before Ebola struck
the country, crippling agriculture and its fast-growing mining
sector in particular.
Last month, the government announced that the economy had
fallen into recession.
"The impressive real GDP growth rate that Liberia sustained
over the last few years, which was approaching 9 percent just
one year ago, has now dipped into negative territory, signifying
the shrinking of our economy," the minister, Amara Konneh, told
journalists.
Despite early fears of an exponential boom in Ebola cases,
new infections in Liberia are declining, and President Ellen
Johnson Sirleaf said on Wednesday that her government has the
upper hand in the fight against the disease.
However Konneh said the economy would likely be slow to
recover. "With economic activities expected to further
deteriorate in the remaining months of 2014 and likely even
worsen in 2015, our growth rate for next year is still subject
to revision," he said.
(Reporting by James Harding Giahyue; Writing by Joe Bavier;
Editing by David Lewis/Mark Heinrich and Mark Trevelyan)