DAKAR Aug 25 One of three African doctors
infected with Ebola and treated with the experimental drug ZMapp
has died in Monrovia, Liberian Information Minister Lewis Brown
said on Monday.
Liberia, the West African country where Ebola is spreading
fastest, received three doses of the rare treatment on August
13. Initially, Liberia said the three doctors, Zukunis Ireland
and Abraham Borbor from Liberia and Dr. Aroh Cosmos Izchukwu
from Nigeria, were responding well to the treatment, raising
optimism about the experimental therapy.
Asked to confirm the death of doctor Borbor, Brown said:
"That is correct. He died yesterday."
Two U.S. aid workers who caught Ebola in Liberia were
declared free of the virus and released from an Atlanta hospital
last week after receiving the same treatment. But a Spanish
priest who received ZMapp died.
The drug's U.S.-based manufacturer, Mapp Biopharmaceutical,
says limited supplies have already been exhausted and producing
more will take time. There are other drugs in the pipeline but
all are unproven and have yet to clear even the earliest stage
of clinical trials.
The hemorrhagic fever has killed at least 1,427 people in
the deadliest outbreak of the disease to date. In the week
through to August 22, 297 new suspected, probable and confirmed
cases of Ebola were reported in Liberia - the largest number of
weekly cases since the epidemic began in March, according to a
United Nations Children's Fund report.
Ebola can kill up to 90 percent of those infected though the
fatality rate in the current epidemic is around 60 percent.
