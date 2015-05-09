* Year-long epidemic killed over 4,700 in Liberia
* Country goes 42 days without a new case
* Neighbouring Guinea and Sierra Leone still recording cases
By Alphonso Toweh and James Harding Giahyue
MONROVIA, May 9 Liberia was declared free from
Ebola by the government and the World Health Organisation (WHO)
on Saturday after 42 days without a new case of the virus, which
killed more than 4,700 people there during a year-long epidemic.
However, celebrations were muted by thoughts for the dead
and medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) urged
vigilance until the worst outbreak of the disease ever recorded
was also extinguished in neighbouring Guinea and Sierra Leone.
A total of 11,005 people have died from Ebola in the three
West African neighbours since the outbreak began in December
2013, according to the WHO.
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who toured Ebola treatment
units in the capital Monrovia, said that, while Liberia could
take pride in winning the battle against the disease, work was
not finished.
"At times when you are at your worst, it is when you become
your best. That was what happened to us," she said during a
speech at the country's incident management centre. "The task is
not yet over ... The challenge is that we stay at zero."
Monday has been decreed by the government as a day of
thanksgiving. The country's Christians have been asked to pray
for the dead on Sunday, with Muslims to do the same on Friday.
Liberia was recording hundreds of new cases a week at the
peak of the outbreak between August and October, causing
international alarm.
The United States sent in hundreds of soldiers to help build
treatment clinics in a country founded by freed U.S. slaves, a
move seen as a game changer in the battle to stem the disease,
contracted through physical contact with sick people.
The White House welcomed the news as a milestone for
Liberians but cautioned there was more work to be done in Sierra
Leone and Guinea.
Also critical in Liberia was the government's national
awareness campaign to educate Liberians on how to protect
themselves from Ebola.
"It is a tribute to the government and people of Liberia
that determination to defeat Ebola never wavered, courage never
faltered," Alex Gasasira, the WHO's representative in Monrovia,
said on Saturday.
NO COMPLACENCY
MSF said that Liberia's completion of the WHO's benchmark
for the end of an Ebola outbreak - 42 days without a new case,
marking twice the maximum incubation period of the virus -
should not lead to complacency.
"We can't take our foot off the gas until all three
countries record 42 days with no cases," Mariateresa
Cacciapuoti, MSF's head of mission in Liberia, said in a
statement.
She urged Liberia to step up cross-border surveillance to
prevent Ebola slipping back into the country.
The U.N. Special Envoy on Ebola, David Nabarro, said on
Tuesday that, even though fewer than 20 new cases were reported
in Guinea and Sierra Leone last week, it could take months to
get to zero.
International aid organisations were forced to step in as
the Ebola outbreak ravaged the region's poorly equipped and
understaffed healthcare systems.
According to the WHO, a total of 868 health workers have
caught the virus in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone since the
start of the outbreak, of whom 507 died.
"We are not afraid," health worker Nathaniel Dovillie said
at the event with President Sirleaf. "We are also now in a
preparatory stage to be able to meet up with this challenge just
in case its comes back."
