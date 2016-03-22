BRIEF-Emerald health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
(Corrects surname of minister)
MONROVIA March 22 Liberia closed its border with Guinea on Tuesday as a precaution against Ebola following at least four deaths from the virus in Guinea, Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe told Reuters. (Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Ovid Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $86.3 million - sec filing