MONROVIA, April 1 A woman has died of Ebola in
Liberia, months after the West African nation was declared free
of the deadly virus and weeks after neighbouring Guinea also
recorded a new flare-up, health officials said on Friday.
"A young lady in her early thirties died of Ebola yesterday
at the Redemption Hospital," a senior health ministry official
said. A hospital worker also confirmed the woman had tested
positive for the disease.
(Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by
Larry King)