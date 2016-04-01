MONROVIA, April 1 A woman has died of Ebola in Liberia, months after the West African nation was declared free of the deadly virus and weeks after neighbouring Guinea also recorded a new flare-up, health officials said on Friday.

"A young lady in her early thirties died of Ebola yesterday at the Redemption Hospital," a senior health ministry official said. A hospital worker also confirmed the woman had tested positive for the disease.

