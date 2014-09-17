(Adds quote, background)
MONROVIA, Sept 17 Liberian President Ellen
Johnson Sirleaf called a U.S. decision to deploy 3,000 troops to
West Africa a "significant moment" in the battle against the
worst Ebola outbreak on record and said she hoped it would spur
other nations into action.
In a message to the Liberian people, Johnson Sirleaf said on
Wednesday her government was "fighting back" against the deadly
virus. Ebola has killed around 1,300 people in Liberia, the
country hardest hit by the outbreak.
"Our American partners realise Liberia cannot defeat Ebola
alone. This disease is not simply a Liberian or West African
problem. The entire community of nations has a stake in ending
this crisis," Johnson Sirleaf said in a written statement.
"We hope this decision by the United States will spur the
rest of the international community into action," she said.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the outbreak was
a looming threat to international security and announced a major
expansion of the U.S. role in trying to halt the spread of the
disease, including the deployment of 3,000 troops.
The U.S. plan also includes establishing a regional command
and control centre in Liberia's capital; building 17 treatment
centres with 100 beds each and training thousands of health
workers.
"The people of Liberia have suffered greatly since this
disease took hold. But we are a strong and resilient people,"
said Johnson Sirleaf, a winner of the Nobel Peace Prize for her
work on women's rights. "To Liberians, my message is simple - we
are fighting back."
The worst Ebola outbreak since the disease was identified in
1976 has already killed nearly 2,500 people, half of the number
infected. It is threatening to spread elsewhere in Africa.
The outbreak of the highly contagious virus, which causes
fever and uncontrolled bleeding, was first confirmed in the
remote forests of southeastern Guinea in March, then spread
across Sierra Leone and Liberia.
A handful of Ebola deaths have been recorded in Nigeria,
Africa's most populous country.
