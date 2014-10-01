DAKAR Oct 1 The man who is being treated for
Ebola in the United States after travelling to Texas from
Liberia showed no signs of fever or symptoms of the virus when
he left the country on Sept. 19, the Liberian government said on
Wednesday.
Information Minister Lewis Brown said the West African
country had put in place "stringent screening measures" that
were preventing Ebola from spreading via air travel and the
checks are being regularly reviewed.
"What this incident demonstrates is the clear international
dimension of this Ebola crisis. For months, the Liberian
government has been stressing that this disease is not simply a
Liberian or West African problem," Brown said in a statement.
(Reporting by David Lewis)