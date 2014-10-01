* Man now in serious condition travelled to U.S. via
Brussels
* U.S. official says not a failure of Liberian monitoring
* In Sierra Leone, Cubans due to arrive as official resigns
(Adds patient identity, WHO data and Cuban doctors to Sierra
Leone, paragraphs 4-7)
By David Lewis and James Harding Giahyue
DAKAR/MONROVIA, Oct 1 The man being treated for
Ebola in Texas showed no signs of fever or symptoms of the virus
when he left Liberia for the United States via Brussels on Sept.
19, Liberian and U.S. authorities said on Wednesday.
The case is the first to be diagnosed outside West Africa
during the current outbreak, raising the prospect that the worst
epidemic of the deadly hemorrhagic fever on record could spread
to nations beyond the region.
Liberian Information Minister Lewis Brown said the man, who
has not been identified by officials and is now in serious
condition in an isolation ward, "manifested no signs of fever or
symptoms of the virus" when he boarded the plane to Brussels,
which means he was not infectious when he left.
Neither Liberian nor U.S. officials have officially
identified the patient. However, Gee Melish, who said he was a
family friend, identified the man in Texas infected with Ebola
as Thomas Eric Duncan.
In Monrovia, Dr. Tom Kenyon, a U.S. Centers for Disease
Control official, said the case in Texas was evidence of the
global nature of the health threat rather than a failure of the
screening process at Liberia's airport.
New data released by the World Health Organisation showed
that more than 3,300 people have died as the disease has spread
in Sierra Leone and Liberia since the first cases were confirmed
in Guinea's remote southeast in March.
In a sign of the mounting international response to the
crisis, 162 Cuban doctors and nurses are due to arrive in Sierra
Leone on Thursday to help the response in the country, where
British troops are already preparing new treatment facilities.
Belgium's health ministry said U.S. experts had advised
Brussels that the man was indeed not displaying symptoms and so
would not have been in a position to pass on the virus.
A spokesman said that Belgium therefore did not need to
trace fellow passengers or crew of Brussels Airlines, one of a
very few operators still flying to Guinea, Liberia and Sierra
Leone.
Brown said Liberia had put in place "stringent screening
measures" that were preventing Ebola from spreading via air
travel and the checks are being regularly reviewed.
While Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone have failed to
contain the virus, Senegal and Nigeria have located and isolated
cases relatively quickly. U.S. officials say they are confident
they can stop it from spreading further.
"What this incident demonstrates is the clear international
dimension of this Ebola crisis. For months, the Liberian
government has been stressing that this disease is not simply a
Liberian or West African problem," Brown said in a statement.
"We also have every faith that the United States authorities
will successfully contain this latest case so it remains an
isolated incident."
The outbreak has led to border closures and some
restrictions in travel to and from the worst affected countries.
But experts say such moves do more harm than good by crippling
economies and hampering the aid response while having limited
impact on the spread of the disease.
In Sierra Leone, senior presidential advisor Sylvia Olayinka
Blyden resigned, days after she accused the government of
undercounting the number of deaths in the country.
Data from the WHO, based on figures from ministries of
health, on Wednesday showed 710 dead in Guinea, 1,998 in Liberia
and 622 in Sierra Leone.
(Additional reporting by Umaru Fofana in Freetown, Philip
Blenkinsop in Brussels; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Grant
McCool)