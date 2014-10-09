* Many in northern Nimba County still wary of treatment
* Fights break out over sacks of rice brought by president
* Hospital nurses dance with relief as late salaries paid
* President says changing behaviour is key to beating Ebola
By Daniel Flynn
GANTA, Liberia, Oct 9 Normally bustling with
trucks carrying rubber, timber and other goods to and from
Guinea, the streets of Ganta in Liberia's Ebola "hot zone" have
fallen quiet since the bridge spanning the border was shut in
August to try to halt the spread of the disease.
Now, fear of the deadly haemorrhagic fever - which has
killed more than 3,800 people in three small West African
states, 2,200 of them in Liberia - stalks the town, with many
locals saying they are afraid to seek medical treatment.
"Even if you have a runny stomach or headache and you go to
the hospital, you'll just be considered as an Ebola person,"
said Musu Kardamie, head of a local women's association. "We're
dying on a daily basis in this country, especially in Ganta."
When President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf visited the remote
corner of the northerly Nimba county this week, she found that
Ebola was not the only emergency affecting communities that have
been quarantined over the disease.
Hunger is also biting, and when Johnson Sirleaf's
presidential cortege distributed rice and money at several stops
and then moved on, fights broke out among desperate young men
over the bags of rice, worth about $40 each.
The president also brought money to pay the nurses of the
United Methodist Hospital, who had not received any salaries in
over a month, despite caring for more than 100 Ebola patients.
"I have come to say 'thank-you' for the service that you
continue to render, not only to the people of Nimba but the
people of Liberia," Johnson Sirleaf said, before a stocky
assistant distributed wads of cash from a rucksack to nurses in
crisp white uniforms who danced and clapped in gratitude.
But the president's mission went beyond handouts.
WALKING THE WALK
When an elderly chieftain in the village of Belah approached
for a traditional greeting carrying a gift of kola nuts on a
plastic plate, the president refused it, saying: "I don't want
to receive this because of Ebola. You must stay safe!"
At the village health checkpoint, she washed her hands in
chlorine solution and had her temperature taken.
And in every village she visited, she asked community
leaders if they were following the rules for fighting Ebola, a
disease passed on by contact with the bodily fluids of victims,
who can suffer fever, vomiting and diarrhoea.
That meant shunning traditional greetings that involve
touching, and practices such as washing dead bodies by hand.
"It took us a while to say this," she told Reuters. "The
only way you can prevent transmission is to break people's
cultural habits."
She admits that at first her government focused only on
isolating victims, but since then it has launched a
communications offensive.
In the capital Monrovia, named after 19th century U.S.
president James Monroe, containers of chlorinated water with
taps sit outside every building. In churches, celebrants wear
gloves as they distribute communion wafers.
Public information placards by the roadside exhort
passers-by: "Don't Be The Next Victim. Stop Washing Dead Body.
Stop Touching Sick Persons. Stop Traveling With The Ebola Virus.
Report All Suspected Cases."
But it is harder to get the message out to the countryside,
not least with transport and the economy breaking down.
Work on a tarmac highway to connect Monrovia to Nimba county
- some eight hours' drive away - was suspended by two Chinese
contractors when Ebola struck. For long stretches, the route
remains little more than a muddy track, though the government
hopes work will resume within months.
OUTBREAK IN DECLINE?
Johnson Sirleaf said in an interview that there were early
signs the outbreak in her country might be "in decline".
In Nimba County, medical officer Collins Saa Bowah agreed:
"We are beginning to see a decrease in the cases."
But medical NGOs in the frontline of the battle against
Ebola are much more cautious, wondering whether a fall in the
number of registered cases may be the result of sick people in
remote areas staying at home, or simply afraid to go for
treatment.
"We don't have the means of getting to where the cases are.
Sometimes it takes four or five days before we can get to the
affected areas," said Randall Boyer, a local youth officer.
The hospital in Ganta lies near the centre of the outbreak,
which was detected six months ago just over the border in Guinea
and spread to Liberia and Sierra Leone.
Liberia, founded by freed American slaves, has strong ties
with the United States, and President Barack Obama is sending
3,000 military personnel to build treatment centres there and
train staff.
But for now, there are still only six specialised Ebola
Treatment Units (ETUs) for all of Liberia's 4 million people,
and hospitals like Ganta's have been forced to step into the
breach.
Director Victor Taryor said nurses were currently treating
four confirmed Ebola cases and, with more aid arriving as the
international community steps up its response, the hospital's
eye and fistula departments were being converted into an ETU.
As night falls, Nimba County's commercial hub of Gbarnga
empties. Schools there remain shut under an emergency government
order, and after 7 p.m. shops, restaurants and bars must also
close. Ebola has crippled the local economy.
"The town is not moving like before," said Christian Karr,
whose hotel has been deserted since foreign NGOs pulled out of
the region. "The government needs to do more."
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Pascal Fletcher and
Kevin Liffey)