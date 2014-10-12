* Health workers plan strike from midnight on Monday
* Workers say lack of protective clothing, incentives
* Government said not aware of impending strike
By James Harding Giahyue
MONROVIA, Oct 12 Thousands of Liberian
healthcare workers are set to begin an indefinite strike at
midnight on Monday which could undermine the country's effort to
stop the spread of the deadly Ebola virus and leave several
hundred patients without care.
Health workers in the West African nation threatened to
abandon hundreds of patients in Ebola treatment units, clinics
and hospitals if demands for better incentives, working
conditions and protective equipment were not met.
A meeting to resolve their grievances on Oct. 10 ended in a
deadlock with the government refusing the meet their demands,
said George Williams, secretary general of the National Health
Workers Association of Liberia.
"The government of Liberia has not changed their posture.
They do not want to engage us so that we can talk," Williams
said. "Time is running out, by 1200 midnight on Monday morning,
we will be starting the go-slow action."
Liberia's deputy health minister Matthew Flomo said the
government was not aware of health workers planning to strike.
"What I do know is that the government has reached an
agreement with health workers for their payment, which will be
as of September, beginning Monday," Flomo said.
But Williams denied the workers had reached any agreement
with the government. He accused the administration of trying to
divide the workers.
He, however, acknowledged that the strike would undermine
the gains being made in the fight against Ebola in Liberia, but
said they were confident the public would understand the reason
behind their action.
"The problem is the government. The public should get angry
with the government, not with us," Williams said
"The public is aware that health workers are dying because
they are not protected. Nobody is supposed to die while
protecting lives, we have been calling on the government to give
us protective gear but they are not doing so," he said.
Liberia has the highest number of infections and deaths of
the worst outbreak of the viral haemorrhagic fever that has
killed 2,316 people in the poor West African nation.
Healthcare systems in Liberia as well as in Sierra Leone and
Guinea where the outbreak was first recorded in March, have been
overwhelmed by the epidemic. The disease has also spread to
Senegal, Nigeria, Spain and the United States.
Concern that Ebola could spread globally has prompted
international organisations and the international community to
step up support for the affected countries with medical
personnel, material and pledges of about $1 billion to tackle
the epidemic.
But healthcare workers in Liberia complain they are still
working without basic protective clothing and are not receiving
adequate compensation while many of them have contracted and
died from the disease.
Over 4,000 people have died from Ebola including 233 health
care workers, among them 95 from Liberia and the same number
from Sierra Leone, according to the World Health Organization.
(Reporting by James Harding Giahyue; Writing by Bate Felix;
Editing by Stephen Powell)