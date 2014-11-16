MONROVIA Nov 16 Liberia has set a national goal of having zero new cases of Ebola by Dec. 25, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said in a radio address on Sunday, in a further sign that authorities believe they are getting on top of the virus.

Liberia is the nation hardest hit by the epidemic. At least 2,812 people have died in the West African country out of a total of 5,165 victims in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, according to World Health Organization data on Friday. (Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)