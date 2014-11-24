DAKAR Nov 24 A U.S. general in the force
helping Liberia fight the Ebola epidemic reported on Monday a
dramatic improvement in the situation there and confirmed the
cancellation of two planned treatment facilities.
Brigadier General Frank Tate, deputy commanding general of
U.S. Operation United Assistance, said the drop in the number of
cases in the country was all the more encouraging given recent
improvements in reporting capacity.
He said new daily cases have fallen to around 20 from close
to 80 when the operation was announced in September. Ebola is
still spreading in other parts of West Africa.
"It's a dramatic improvement," he told Reuters on the
airstrip of a temporary U.S. logistics base in Dakar as dozens
of U.S. soldiers boarded a Monrovia-bound Hercules aircraft.
"It was decided between USAID (U.S. Agency for International
Development) and the Liberian government that two of the 17
Ebola Treatment Units was no longer necessary. They were
cancelled," he said.
Elsewhere in West Africa, the disease is still spreading,
especially in neighbouring Sierra Leone which recorded 533 new
cases in the week to Nov. 16. At least six people have died from
Ebola in Mali, whose government is now monitoring hundreds of
contacts linked to Guinean imam whose symptoms went undetected.
Tate's comments echoed other positive signs from Liberia,
once the epicentre of the worst known Ebola outbreak in history
that has killed more than 5,459 people. Already, the United
States has decided to trim the number of troops in Liberia from
4,000 to a maximum of 3,000 in December.
Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf decided this month
not to renew a state of emergency there and set a national
target of no new cases by December 25.
But Tate warned that authorities need to remain vigilant.
"We can by no means declare victory. We have to continue
pressure on this disease in Liberia as well as in Guinea and
Sierra Leone and work on border security," he said.
Tate said the United States had no current plans to shift
resources to other Ebola-hit countries. "If it became necessary
and those orders came to us, we maintain the capability," he
said.
