MONROVIA Jan 5 Liberia plans to reopen schools
in February, six months after the government ordered them closed
because of the Ebola outbreak that has killed more than 3,400
people in the West African nation, an official said on Monday.
The rate of new Ebola cases has slowed in recent weeks in
Liberia where the government and international organisations
with support from the United States stepped up efforts to stop
the spread of the disease.
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf announced at the weekend
that schools would reopen on Feb. 2 but did not specify whether
the measure would apply to the entire education system.
George Wuo, a director at the Education Ministry, said
authorities were assessing around 500 schools across the country
for reopening.
"We are negotiating with our partners for the distribution
of non-contact thermometers and buckets for hand washing to all
schools in the Republic of Liberia," Wuo said.
The school year was due to start in September but the
government decided in August to keep students at home in order
to prevent further spread of the disease.
Liberia, like its neighbours Sierra Leone and Guinea,
imposed strict measures including closing markets, quarantining
infected areas and limiting travel to stop the spread of Ebola
while the search for a vaccine continues.
Giving the latest official death tolls, the World Health
Organization said on Monday 8,153 people had died from 20,656
known cases of the haemorrhagic fever, transmitted through
contact with bodily fluids, in those three worst-affected
countries.
It said 3,471 had died in Liberia, 2,915 in Sierra Leone,
and 1,767 in Guinea.
