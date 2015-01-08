MONROVIA Jan 8 The Liberian Football
Association lifted a seven-month ban on soccer matches on
Thursday, the latest in a series of public health measures to be
relaxed as the West African nation turns a corner in its fight
against Ebola.
Liberia banned all domestic and community matches last June
to try to limit the spread of the highly contagious Ebola virus,
which has killed more than 3,400 Liberians.
Transmission of the virus peaked in Liberia around September
but has since slowed, and the government has begun to draw down
the public health measures put in place to stop its spread.
Schools will reopen in February.
In all, more than 8,200 people have died in the Ebola
epidemic, most of them in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
Medical charity Medicins Sans Frontieres has warned against
the dangers of complacency in countries affected by Ebola as the
rate of transmission ebbs.
