MONROVIA Jan 13 Liberia is on the verge of
containing the spread of the Ebola virus with only two of its 15
counties reporting new infections, the head of the country's
Ebola response said on Tuesday.
Tolbert Nyenswah, who is also a deputy health minister, said
the new cases were reported in Montserrado county, which
includes the capital Monrovia, and Grand Cape Mount, on the
border with Sierra Leone.
Bong, Nimba, Sinoe, and Margibi counties have not reported a
single case since the end of December, he said. According to the
World Health Organization (WHO), Bong, Nimba and Sinoe have gone
21 days without a positive case - the maximum incubation period
for the virus.
"If we can go at this rate ... and maintain this trend, we
will advance to zero for the entire country soonest," Nyenswah
said, without setting a specific date.
Liberian officials had previously set a December 31 target
for zero new infections. The rate of Ebola transmission has
slowed in recent weeks in Liberia, one of the West African
nations hardest hit by the outbreak.
The worst epidemic of the virus on record has killed more
than 8,371 people and infected some 21,171 in Liberia, Sierra
Leone and Guinea, according to WHO figures released on Monday.
More than 3,515 of the dead were from Liberia, it said.
United States aid agency USAID said on Tuesday that new
Ebola cases in Liberia have plunged while Sierra Leone,
currently the worst-affected country, was beginning to turn the
corner in dealing with the virus.
But focus was now Guinea, where the infectious haemorrhagic
fever was first detected in March, a USAID official said.
Tom Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, said on Tuesday that he was confident
that the outbreak can be brought under control.
(Reporting by James Harding Giayhue; Writing by Bate Felix;
Editing by Dominic Evans)