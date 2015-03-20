(Adds details, quotes)
MONROVIA, March 20 Liberia reported its first
Ebola case in weeks on Friday, a woman whom authorities suspect
may have contracted the virus through sexual intercourse with a
survivor, in a setback to efforts to halt the outbreak in West
Africa.
Liberian Information Minister Lewis Brown said that a
44-year-old woman had been transferred to the ELWA Ebola
treatment unit in the capital Monrovia after testing positive
for the virus.
"Initial suspicion is that she may have contacted the virus
through sexual intercourse with a survivor," the minister said.
Liberia had not reported any new cases for a few weeks.
However, health officials have warned that even after areas are
declared free of the disease new cases are possible due to
sexual transmission.
A spokesman for Medecins Sans Frontieres, which runs the
unit, confirmed that a patient had tested positive at a transit
centre in the government-run Redemption Hospital in Monrovia.
The Ebola outbreak, which began in eastern Guinea over a
year ago, is the worst on record and has killed more than 10,200
people, mostly in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. Guinea has
recently reported a rash of new cases of the disease, which had
appeared to be on the wane.
In Liberia, the government had hoped to declare the country
Ebola-free next month, 42 days after the last patient tested
negative for a second time, which would mark double the length
of the virus's incubation period.
However, while the disease typically takes 15 to 21 days to
run its course, traces of Ebola can remain in semen for around
two months after recovery, so transmission by sexual intercourse
would still pose a risk, health officials say.
Brown said that once the new case was detected on Friday,
surveillance teams had been deployed to the woman's
neighbourhood of Caldwell in Monrovia -- not far from the last
recorded cluster of cases in the St Paul's Bridge suburb -- to
track down people who had come into contact with her.
Liberia had previously gone for 16 days without any new
infections, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The government put the figure at 27 days without cases.
It released its last known patient on March 5.
Monrovia became the epicentre of the outbreak in the middle
of last year but since then hundreds of millions of dollars in
aid and the deployment of U.S. troops have helped officials
control the spread of the virus.
(Reporting by James Harding Giahyue and Daniel Flynn; Writing
by Emma Farge; Editing by Susan Fenton)