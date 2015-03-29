By Alphonso Toweh
| MONROVIA, March 29
MONROVIA, March 29 Liberia called on Ebola
survivors on Sunday to strictly observe a period of sexual
abstinence after recovering from the disease, amid fears the
country's last case may have resulted from sexual transmission.
The West African nation suffered a setback in its efforts to
end a year-long outbreak of the disease earlier this month when
it recorded its first new case of Ebola in several weeks.
The patient, a 44-year-old woman, died on Friday. More than
10,300 people have succumbed to the disease across Liberia,
Guinea and Sierra Leone, the three countries hardest hit by the
worst Ebola epidemic on record.
Deputy Health Minister Tolbert Nyenswah, who heads Liberia's
Ebola response, said health officials were monitoring 211
individuals known to have come in contact with the woman but
that none had presented symptoms of the disease.
"New information indicates that sexual transmission may have
occurred, but remains unproven. Additional tests are being
undertaken to investigate this possibility," he told
journalists.
Research has shown traces of Ebola in semen of some
survivors for at least 82 days after the onset of symptoms.
There is no conclusive scientific proof these traces are
infectious. But anecdotal evidence of several cases in West
Africa and confirmed transmission of Marburg, another viral
haemorrhagic fever, have led experts to warn of the potential
risk of sexually transmitted Ebola.
As a precaution, the World Health Organization (WHO) advises
Ebola survivors to abstain from sex during a 90-day period
following recovery, or, failing that, to practice safe sex.
Nyenswah reiterated the WHO's advice and suggested survivors
go a step further until the modes of transmission are better
understood.
"Ebola survivors should consider correct and consistent use
of condoms for all sexual acts beyond three months until more
information is available," he said.
Liberia has largely succeeded in getting its Ebola outbreak
under control and was on its way to completing the 42 days
without a new case necessary to declaring the country free of
the disease when it recorded the most recent infection.
Its neighbours, however, have faced more difficulties in
containing their own outbreaks.
Guinea's President Alpha Conde announced on Saturday new
emergency measures enabling authorities to restrict movements in
western Guinea, where Ebola transmission continues a year after
the epidemic was declared.
Sierra Leone, the worst affected country, launched a
three-day national lockdown on Friday aimed at accelerating the
end of its Ebola epidemic.
(Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Catherine Evans)