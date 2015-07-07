* Liberia tries to resolve mystery of Ebola's reappearance
* Dog carcass was eaten by villagers who caught Ebola
* Health sources say test results not conclusive
By Emma Farge
DAKAR, July 7 A dead dog suspected of being the
possible source for the re-emergence of Ebola in Liberia has
tested negative for the disease, two health officials said on
Tuesday, quoting initial findings.
Residents say that Liberia's first victim of the virus since
the country was declared Ebola-free in early May had shared a
dog meat meal with residents shortly before he died on June 28.
Researchers have since retrieved the carcass of the dog from
the village of Nedowein in Margibi County and tested the remains
for Ebola, the sources said.
"I learned today the result was negative, but we have to be
careful because the remains are in bad condition and the test is
designed for humans," said a health official in Liberia who
asked for anonymity since research is ongoing.
The deputy head of Liberia's Ebola response team, Francis
Ketteh, could not immediately confirm the findings.
"Even if that dog had anything, finding it now will be
difficult because of the time lapse. We are trying to do
everything to find the source," he said.
The Ebola epidemic in West Africa is the largest on record
and has killed more than 11,200 people. Liberia was seen as a
success story when, with neighbours Guinea and Sierra Leone
still struggling to end the outbreak, it was declared free of
the virus on May 9.
Experts are baffled by the reappearance of the haemorrhagic
fever, especially since the first victim, a 17-year-old boy
named Abraham Memaigar, lived far from the borders and had no
known history of visiting infected areas.
Liberia has since reported a further two cases linked to the
first. Both have been hospitalised.
Tracing the origins of the virus is seen as important since
it will offer clues on preparing for future outbreaks in a
region where some scientists think the virus is endemic,
possibly living on in animal hosts.
Like humans, monkeys and pigs are known to be able to carry
Ebola, although there has never been proof that dogs can.
However, a 2005 study showed that dogs in areas of Gabon
affected by past Ebola outbreaks had antibodies against it,
suggesting they might be survivors.
Another possible explanation for Memaigar's infection is
that the virus never disappeared and continued to affect
populations in remote areas of the country.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; additional reporting by Alphonso
Toweh; Editing by Joe Bavier and Mark Trevelyan)