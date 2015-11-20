ACCRA Nov 20 A new case of Ebola has been found in Liberia, a country declared free of the disease on Sept. 3, a senior United Nations official said on Friday.

The patient is a 10-year-old boy who lived in the Paynesville, a suburb east of the capital Monrovia, said the official, who declined to be named. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Angus MacSwan)