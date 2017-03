MONROVIA Nov 24 A 15-year-old boy has died of Ebola in Liberia, the first such fatality for months in a country declared free of the disease in September, chief medical officer Francis Kateh said on Tuesday.

Nathan Gbotoe tested positive last week and died late on Monday in hospital in Paynesville near the capital, where his father and brother are also being treated for Ebola, said officials. (Reporting by James Giahuye; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Matthew Mpoke bigg)