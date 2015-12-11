MONROVIA Dec 11 More than 160 people deemed at
risk of catching Ebola in Liberia finished their mandatory
surveillance period on Friday, taking the worst affected country
a step closer to ending the epidemic.
Liberia was the first of West Africa's three most badly hit
countries to be declared Ebola-free, once in May and again in
September, but each time new cases have mysteriously re-emerged.
The 166 contacts, among them several healthcare workers who
attempted to treat the country's last victim, a teenage boy,
were all connected to him or his family.
"We went 21 days and nobody became symptomatic," said
Tolbert Nyenswah, the head of Liberia's Ebola response. "It
shows that there is no active transmission of Ebola at this
stage," he added.
Liberia has lost more than 4,800 people to the haemorrhagic
fever out of more than 11,300 total victims. If all goes well,
it will be declared Ebola-free for a third time in January.
Neighbouring Sierra Leone officially ended the epidemic in
November while Guinea, which suffered its first case two years
ago, has discharged its last known patient from hospital.
