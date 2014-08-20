BRIEF-Internet Infinity announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 21
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
MONROVIA Aug 20 Police in the Liberian capital Monrovia fired tear gas on Wednesday to disperse a stone-throwing crowd agitating to leave a neighbourhood placed under quarantine because of the Ebola virus.
Witnesses said there were no injuries.
Liberian authorities introduced a nationwide curfew on Tuesday and put the neighbourhood - West Point - under quarantine. The rundown area has been hit by Ebola, which has killed more than 1,200 people in four West African countries.
(Reporting by Alphonso Toweh and Clair MacDougall; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY consol net profit EGP 89.4 million versus EGP 68.9 million year ago