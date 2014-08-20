MONROVIA Aug 20 Police in the Liberian capital Monrovia fired tear gas on Wednesday to disperse a stone-throwing crowd agitating to leave a neighbourhood placed under quarantine because of the Ebola virus.

Witnesses said there were no injuries.

Liberian authorities introduced a nationwide curfew on Tuesday and put the neighbourhood - West Point - under quarantine. The rundown area has been hit by Ebola, which has killed more than 1,200 people in four West African countries.

