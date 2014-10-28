By Michelle Nichols
| GBARNGA, Liberia
GBARNGA, Liberia Oct 28 Deep in a Liberian
bush, two U.S. nurses are taking a break after spending two
hours wearing protective suits in stifling temperatures to care
for patients suffering from Ebola, the viral killer that has
ravaged three West African countries.
Well behind them in the treatment unit's "red zone" two
young boys, Solomon and Joe, who is wearing SpongeBob
SquarePants pajama pants, stand at a neon orange fence waving.
Solomon is on day 13 of his treatment and Joe is on day 8.
The nurses - Bridget Mulrooney, 36, and Kelly Suter, 29 -
said both boys appeared to be getting better, along with other
family members being cared for at the Bong County Ebola
Treatment Unit about 200 km (120 miles) east of the capital,
Monrovia.
"Solomon's little sister, she was really sick but she's
getting better. Today she's sitting up, playing with a little
squirt gun in bed," said a beaming Mulrooney, who is originally
from Florida. "It's so exciting when they get better."
The treatment unit has been open about six weeks. It was
built by the charity Save the Children, staffed by International
Medical Corps, a humanitarian organization, with funding from
the U.S. Agency for International Development.
It has about 50 beds, including 30 for confirmed cases of
Ebola and 20 for suspected cases. On Tuesday, there were 15
confirmed Ebola patients and another five awaiting test results.
"There's hard days; there's also really good days. It's very
encouraging to see them get better, to see them happy. We show
nightly movies, 'The Lion King' and 'Frozen' and stuff like
that," said Suter, who comes from Michigan. "They love it,
especially the kids."
If patients are able, they bring chairs outside the
treatment unit tents and watch the movies projected on a sheet
slung over a piece of rope, said Mulrooney and Suter, who were
speaking to Reuters over an outer perimeter fence.
During a brief visit to Liberia, U.S. Ambassador to the
United Nations Samantha Power traveled to Bong County on
Tuesday, where the United States has also set up a mobile
laboratory. Accompanied by U.S. public health experts, Power
visited the treatment unit but did not enter the facility.
Seeing some U.S. troops in Power's delegation, young Solomon
stood and saluted. In a yard in front of the boys, black boots
worn by healthcare workers were hanging on poles to be cleaned.
Mulrooney said many of the patients have moved her.
"One of my favorites is getting better right now, he's a man
from Sierra Leone. ... He came in really, really sick," she
said. "I was in PPE (personal protective equipment), and he
could not believe that I put my hands on him. He said, 'You're
touching me. ... You're not afraid of me.'"
Some 5,000 people have been killed by Ebola, predominantly
in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea. There have been a handful
of cases in Senegal, Nigeria, Mali, Spain and the United States.
The disease is spread through contact with bodily fluids of an
infected person or someone who has died of the disease.
With several U.S. states imposing mandatory quarantines for
healthcare workers returning from West Africa, Mulrooney said
people considering traveling to the region to help should not be
deterred by rules she characterized as "unfair, unjust."
"I love it, I absolutely love it," she said. "I extended,
I'm here until the end of the year."
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)